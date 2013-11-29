TransCanada has reset Keystone XL shipping contract end dates -CEO

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta Nov 29 TransCanada Corp has renegotiated the expiration dates on Keystone XL crude oil shipping contracts "at least three" times because of delays to the pipeline project, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters after a conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, Girling said 100 percent of Keystone XL shippers had remained committed to the long-delayed pipeline project on each round of renegotiations.
Girling declined to give the current expiration date, or "sunset date," after which shippers would no longer be contractually obliged to honor their shipping commitments.
But he added there were no renegotiations currently ongoing, and he was "totally comfortable" with the expiration dates now in place.
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Concluded exploration of strategic alternatives and will continue to operate as an independent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: