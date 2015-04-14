Magellan Midstream, TransCanada to develop Houston pipeline

April 14 Magellan Midstream Partners LP and TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said they would develop a pipeline to connect TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal.

The project would give TransCanada's Keystone and Marketlink shippers access to Magellan's Houston and Texas City crude oil distribution system, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)