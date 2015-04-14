Magellan Midstream, TransCanada to develop Houston pipeline

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
April 14 Magellan Midstream Partners LP and TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said they would develop a pipeline to connect TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal.
The project would give TransCanada's Keystone and Marketlink shippers access to Magellan's Houston and Texas City crude oil distribution system, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase