TransCanada aims to make up for waning gas volumes

By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 2 TransCanada Corp
(TRP.TO) has made another attempt to restructure how tolls are
calculated on its natural gas mainline, the company's historic
foundation, as it tries to keep the huge network viable as
conventional gas volumes dwindle.
TransCanada, the country's biggest pipeline operator, said
late on Thursday it has applied to the National Energy Board to
make big changes to its tolling and regulated return structure
for 2012 and 2013. It has made a similar attempts before
without success.
The proposal offers sharply lower tolls for long-haul gas
shippers by making adjustments to depreciation, where on the
system service starts and ends, and how tolls are designed.
Short-haul shippers, however, could have some of the current
long-haul costs rolled into their tolls.
"TransCanada's being quite innovative in trying to adjust
the tolls so it's competitive and works for its shippers," said
Juan Plessis, analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
"Now, of course, you've got so many different shippers with
different interests. Some are just short-haul shippers, and
they won't like having some of the costs associated with the
long-haul portion in the short haul."
Under the company's proposal, the 2012 charge for moving
gas to Dawn, in southern Ontario, from the Alberta-Saskatchewan
border, would be C$1.41 per gigajoule, or about 32 percent less
than the current toll, TransCanada said.
Tolls on the mainline are a major issue for the company as
they accounted for 19 percent of its 2010 earnings. Plessis
estimated that will be reduced to 10 percent by 2013 as C$20
billion ($20.4 billion) worth of new growth projects, including
the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline to Texas from Alberta,
expand the asset base.
Over the past several years, TransCanada has struggled with
the costs of operating its massive gas transport network and
charging competitive tolls as conventional supplies from
Alberta have declined.
Meanwhile, the 14,101 km (8,762 mile) network has faced
increased competition from burgeoning supplies of shale gas
located in major market areas, such as the U.S. Northeast.
The system once carried around 6 billion cubic feet a day
and now ships less than half that.
Because the pipeline system is regulated, shippers on the
mainline pay for the line's costs as well as a guaranteed
return for TransCanada. But as volumes decline, there are fewer
shippers to cover those fixed costs, threatening higher tolls
that, at a time of weak gas prices, would cut into producer
profits.
To make up for the lower tolls, TransCanada has proposed
changing depreciation for the line's three main geographical
segments, extending service from its Alberta system to points
on the mainline, modifying how tolls are designed and adding
services to boost revenues.
"What we're trying to address is everybody's needs and
issues in a way that makes sense," TransCanada spokesman Terry
Cunha said. "It's been a long process and we've made quite a
few applications before that not everyone's been supportive
of."
The regulator is expected to rule on the application next
year.
TransCanada shares closed up 16 Canadian cents at C$42.25
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)