Canadian regulator sets new tolls for TransCanada mainline

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Canada's National Energy Board on Thursday agreed to set fixed tolls on TransCanada Corp's mainline, a cross-country natural gas pipeline network facing increasing competition from U.S. shale gas supplies, that the regulator says will help keep the system profitable.

The board approved new rates that will see the cost of moving gas from Empress, Alberta, to Dawn, Ontario, fall to C$1.42 per gigajoule from C$2.58 per gigajoule under TransCanada's current tolling structure.

