Transcanada wins second pipeline deal in Mexico

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 5 TransCanada Corp said its Mexican unit was awarded a $400 million contract from Mexico's federal power company to build the El Oro to Mazatlan pipeline.
The latest contract is an addition to the $1 billion contract that TransCanada won from the Comision Federal de Electricidad last week.
The pipeline is expected to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company said.
The 413 km (260 mile) pipeline will be built in the north-western state of Sinaloa.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"