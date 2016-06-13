TransCanada JV wins $2.1 bln gas pipeline contract in Mexico

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
June 13 TransCanada Corp said on Monday that it won a contract with a joint venture partner to build and operate a $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico.
The company's joint venture with IEnova, a unit of Sempra Energy, won the bid for the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan project, in which TransCanada will own 60 per cent, with IEnova owning the rest.
TransCanada expects to invest about $1.3 billion in the partnership to build the 800 km (497 mile) pipeline, which is expected to come into service by late 2018. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.