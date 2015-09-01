Transcanada says U.S. lets it reclassify 1.1 bcf of natgas in storage

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Natural gas pipeline operator TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has allowed it to reclassify some 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas in storage as "working gas" which can be burned at any time for heating or electrical generation.
Previously, the gas was classified as "base gas" supply, which must be left underground to maintain a certain level of operational pressure in a gas cavern. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: