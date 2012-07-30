版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 03:09 BJT

New Issue - TransCanada Pipelines sells $1 bln notes

July 30 TransCanada PipeLines Ltd on
Monday sold $1 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Citigroup and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: TRANSCANADA PIPELINES

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.921   FIRST PAY   02/01/2012 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.509 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/02/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐