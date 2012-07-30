New Issue - TransCanada Pipelines sells $1 bln notes

July 30 TransCanada PipeLines Ltd on Monday sold $1 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRANSCANADA PIPELINES AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 08/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.921 FIRST PAY 02/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.509 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/02/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS