版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 22:43 BJT

Canadian Natural says Horizon production resuming as gas returns

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Friday that natural-deliveries to its 110,000 barrel per day Horizon oil sands project have resumed and production at the site is being ramped up.

The company and several other Alberta oil sands producers were forced to suspend operations a day earlier when a natural-gas pipeline operated by TransCanada Corp leaked, shutting off critical gas supplies to the oil sands region.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐