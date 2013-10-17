版本:
2013年 10月 18日

TransCanada resumes gas delivery to most customers after line break

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 TransCanada Corp said it successfully isolated the pipeline break section on its North Central Corridor system in the oil sands region of northern Alberta and resumed natural gas delivery to most industrial customers in the area.

The company said it will work with remaining customers to restore full service.

"The cause of the line break is not yet known and will be determined during a subsequent investigation," TransCanada said in an email.
