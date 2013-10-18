版本:
TransCanada says two northern Alberta customers still lack gas

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 TransCanada Corp resumed natural gas deliveries late on Thursday night to all but two of its northern Alberta customers affected by a pipeline rupture earlier in the day, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"Moving equipment and personnel into this remote area will take some time. Following the completion of repairs, TransCanada will demonstrate to regulators that the line can be safely returned to service," spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email.
