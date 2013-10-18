TransCanada says two northern Alberta customers still lack gas

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 TransCanada Corp resumed natural gas deliveries late on Thursday night to all but two of its northern Alberta customers affected by a pipeline rupture earlier in the day, a company spokesman said on Friday.
"Moving equipment and personnel into this remote area will take some time. Following the completion of repairs, TransCanada will demonstrate to regulators that the line can be safely returned to service," spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.