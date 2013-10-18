Imperial says gas back at Kearl, working to restore operations

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Friday gas deliveries had resumed at its Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta after a TransCanada Corp pipeline break on Thursday.

"We are working to restore Kearl to pre-incident status. We have gas service resumption," Imperial Oil spokesman Pius Rolhesier said.

Rolheiser said it was too early to say what the impact of the gas outage would be on production.

The Kearl project was producing more than 80,000 barrels per day, Imperial Chief Executive Rich Kruger told a conference last month.