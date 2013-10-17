TransCanada says gas line in northern Alberta may have ruptured

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday a natural gas pipeline serving northern Alberta's Athabasca oil sands region may have ruptured.

The company said in a notice on its website that it was alerted to the possible rupture in the area of its Woodenhouse and Buffalo Creek North compressor stations early on Thursday. Staff are trying to confirm the location of the break, which is affecting line pressures in the Fort McMurray oil sands region, it said.

The line is part of TransCanada's Nova regional natural gas pipeline system.