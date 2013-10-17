TransCanada says gas line in northern Alberta may have ruptured

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday a natural gas pipeline serving northern Alberta's Athabasca oil sands region may have ruptured.
The company said in a notice on its website that it was alerted to the possible rupture in the area of its Woodenhouse and Buffalo Creek North compressor stations early on Thursday. Staff are trying to confirm the location of the break, which is affecting line pressures in the Fort McMurray oil sands region, it said.
The line is part of TransCanada's Nova regional natural gas pipeline system.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'