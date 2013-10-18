Suncor Energy says resuming normal operations at oil sands sites

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Suncor Energy Inc is resuming normal operations at its oil sands sites in northern Alberta after slowing operations on Thursday when a TransCanada Corp natural gas pipeline ruptured, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Friday.

Suncor slowed down operations at its oil sands projects, where production averaged 365,000 barrels per day last month, after gas supplies were cut off on Thursday morning.