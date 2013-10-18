Suncor Energy says resuming normal operations at oil sands sites

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Suncor Energy Inc is resuming normal operations at its oil sands sites in northern Alberta after slowing operations on Thursday when a TransCanada Corp natural gas pipeline ruptured, a Suncor spokeswoman said on Friday.
Suncor slowed down operations at its oil sands projects, where production averaged 365,000 barrels per day last month, after gas supplies were cut off on Thursday morning.
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.