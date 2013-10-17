版本:
Canadian Oil Sands says no product being shipped from Syncrude

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Thursday no product is being shipped from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta after a gas pipeline outage on Transcanada Corp's Nova system.

"We understand there has been an outage on a natural gas pipeline that feeds into Syncrude. We cannot ship any product at this point; we have dialled back operations," spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.

Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd , Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.
