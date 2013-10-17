Canadian Oil Sands says no product being shipped from Syncrude

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Thursday no product is being shipped from the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta after a gas pipeline outage on Transcanada Corp's Nova system.
"We understand there has been an outage on a natural gas pipeline that feeds into Syncrude. We cannot ship any product at this point; we have dialled back operations," spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.
Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd , Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'