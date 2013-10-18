Canadian Oil Sands says Syncrude still has reduced gas supply

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 18 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said on Friday the Syncrude project in northern Alberta still has reduced natural gas supplies and was not shipping product after a TransCanada Corp pipeline break on Thursday.
"We are still working with a reduced natural gas supply to our operation. We are not shipping. We are still continuing to produce and we store on site," spokeswoman Siren Fisekci said.
Canadian Oil Sands is the largest shareholder in the Syncrude project, which is a joint venture with Imperial Oil Ltd , Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor Energy Inc.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.