TransCanada to file Energy East project application in mid-August

MONTREAL, June 10 TransCanada Corp,
Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, expects to file an application
for its C$12 billion ($11.01 billion) Energy East pipeline with
energy regulators in mid-August, the company's chief executive
told Reuters on Tuesday.
That follows a preliminary project description submitted to
the National Energy Board in March. The Energy East pipeline is
expected to carry 1.1 million barrels of crude per day from
Alberta's oil sands to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick.
"We would expect it sometime around mid-August, to be able
to file with the National Energy Board for the conversion of the
gas pipeline and the additional oil facilities that would be
constructed," said Russ Girling, speaking on the sidelines of an
economic forum in Montreal.
($1 = 1.0902 Canadian dollars)
