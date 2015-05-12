TransCanada says leak on Alberta natural gas pipeline shut in

CALGARY, Alberta May 12 A natural gas leak on a section of a TransCanada Corp pipeline near Medicine Hat, Alberta, has been safety shut in, TransCanada said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Davis Sheremata said the cause of the leak on the Suffield Lateral line was not yet known, and the company did not have details about how much gas had been released.

A drop in natural gas pressure on the line was first detected on May 11.

The leak occurred in a rural area and there were no casualties.

Sheremata said TransCanada was not yet sure what the impact on gas deliveries to customers would be. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)