Protesters shut down TransCanada pipeline hearing in Montreal

| MONTREAL
MONTREAL Aug 29 Canada's National Energy Board
cancelled the first day of hearings on TransCanada Corp's
proposed Energy East pipeline in Montreal on Monday
after protesters disrupted the panel session, agency spokeswoman
Sarah Kiley said.
There is no word yet on a new date for the hearing, Kiley
said.
"Disruptions prevent intervenors from sharing their views
and asking their questions," the regulator said in a statement.
" ... Disruptions and disrespectful behaviour are not
acceptable."
Footage posted on Twitter by local media showed protesters
at the venue standing, clapping and chanting at the panel.
Environmental groups against oil sands development fiercely
oppose the 1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline,
which would carry crude oil from Alberta to Canada's Atlantic
coast.
(Writing by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)