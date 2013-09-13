TransCanada settles gas distribution dispute in eastern Canada

Sept 13 Pipeline company TransCanada Corp
said it had reached a distribution agreement with gas
companies in Ontario and Quebec, that ends disputes over tolls
and allows for increased supplies.
TransCanada said it was still in talks with Union Gas Ltd,
Gaz Metro Ltd Partnership and Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc over
plans to convert a portion of its mainline gas pipeline to carry
oil to the Atlantic coast from Western Canada.
The conversion has been opposed by gas distributors in
eastern Canada, who fear a loss of gas pipeline capacity that
would result in higher gas prices.
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement
on Friday that the company would ensure sufficient capacity to
meet the needs of its gas customers.
The agreement will provide for a new natural gas
transportation path through the planned Parkway pipeline to the
Maple corridor near Toronto.
Union Gas is a unit of Spectra Energy Corp and
Enbridge Gas Distribution is a unit of Enbridge Inc.