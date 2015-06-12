UPDATE 1-TransCanada set to start building B.C. gas pipeline this year

(Recasts with construction start date; adds CEO quote,
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, June 12 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it expects to start construction this year on
natural gas pipeline to British Columbia's Pacific Coast worth
at least C$5 billion ($4.1 billion) following a conditional
go-ahead by a Petronas-led consortium for what could be Canada's
first LNG export terminal.
The Prince Rupert Gas Transmission line will connect the
prolific Montney gas field near Fort St. John in northeastern
British Columbia to the Pacific NorthWest LNG terminal, which is
planned for Lelu Island on the North Pacific Coast near the port
of Prince Rupert.
The conditional go-ahead for the liquefied natural gas
terminal is a rare win for TransCanada, which has struggled in
recent years to rally support for its crude oil pipeline
projects, including the long-delayed Keystone XL line to move
oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The Calgary-based pipeline company has bet big on Canada's
nascent LNG industry, with deals to build more than C$13 billion
in natural gas pipelines to serve proposed export projects on
the country's West Coast.
"This development is a significant step forward," Chief
Executive Russ Girling said in a statement. "The conditional
positive final investment decision advances a key component of
TransCanada's C$46 billion capital growth plan."
A consortium led by state-owned Malaysian energy company
Petroliam Nasional Bhd, better known as Petronas, said
on Thursday it will move ahead with its Pacific NorthWest LNG
project on condition that it is approved by Canada's
environmental regulator.
If final permits are issued, the project could be Canada's
first LNG export terminal. An environmental review of the $11
billion plan has been temporarily halted while the regulator
awaits more information from the company.
TransCanada also plans to build a second pipeline related to
the Petronas project, the C$1.7 billion North Montney Mainline,
which will feed into the Prince Rupert line, and which was
approved by the Canadian government on Thursday.
TransCanada said it plans to put the 900-km (560-mile)
Prince Rupert line into service as early as 2019.
