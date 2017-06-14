TransCanada to spend C$2 bln to expand gas pipeline capacity

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
June 14 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No.2 pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it would invest about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)between now and 2021 to expand its natural gas gathering pipeline in western Canada.
The investment in the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) system will be used to build new pipeline infrastructure to connect western Canadian natural gas production across North America, the company said. ($1 = 1.3175 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients