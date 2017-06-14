版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-TransCanada to spend C$2 bln to expand gas pipeline

(Adds details)

June 14 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No.2 pipeline operator, said on Wednesday it would spend about C$2 billion ($1.5 billion)through 2021 to expand its natural gas gathering pipeline in western Canada.

The investment will be used to build new pipeline infrastructure to move natural gas from western Canada to North American markets, the company said.

The announcement comes a day after the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) called for new pipelines in an annual report.

TransCanada's expansion plan will connect Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin production to its NOVA Gas Transmission pipeline system in Alberta.

Construction is expected to begin early in 2019 and final projects to be in service by the second quarter of 2021, the company said. ($1 = 1.3175 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐