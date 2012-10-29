版本:
TransCanada signs JV for C$3 bln pipeline project in N Alberta

Oct 29 TransCanada Corp has formed a joint venture with Phoenix Energy Holdings Ltd to develop a C$3 billion pipeline project in Northern Alberta.

TransCanada and Phoenix will each own half of the proposed Grand Rapids Pipeline project that includes a crude oil and a diluent line to transport volumes about 500 kilometres between the producing area northwest of Fort McMurray and the Edmonton-Heartland region.

