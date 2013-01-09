UPDATE 1-TransCanada to build $5 bln gas pipeline for Progress Energy

Jan 9 TransCanada Corp said it
would build a $5-billion pipeline for Progress Energy Canada Ltd
to transport natural gas from the North Montney region in
British Columbia to a proposed gas export plant at Port Edward
on the Pacific coast.
Progress Energy Canada, which was formed after Malaysia's
Petronas bought Canada's Progress Energy Resources
Corp for C$5.2 billion in December, plans to build the plant for
a cost of up to C$11 billion.
TransCanada, the country's largest pipeline company, said it
would own and operate the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission
project, expected to have an initial capacity of about 2 billion
cubic feet of gas per day.
Progress Energy Canada and TransCanada expect to finalize
definitive agreements in early 2013, TransCanada said.
TransCanada also plans to spend about $1 billion to $1.5
billion to extend its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system in
northeast British Columbia to connect to the Prince Rupert Gas
Transmission project and to additional North Montney gas supply
from Progress and other parties.
Montney, one of the largest shale region in North America,
has attracted interest from many multinational oil and gas
companies looking to export gas to Asia where prices are much
higher.