Energy East project could go ahead with one export port -TransCanada CEO

May 1 TransCanada Corp is still mulling
alternative sites for a second oil export terminal for its
Energy East pipeline, though the C$12 billion project could go
ahead with just one export port, chief executive Russ Girling
said on Friday.
"We continue to look at numerous places for second
terminal," Girling told reporters at the company's annual
general meeting in Calgary. "Can we live with one terminal? The
answer to that is absolutely yes."
TransCanada said last month that it was scrapping plans for
an oil export port in Cacouna, Quebec - one of two planned as
part of the 1.1 million barrel per day project - due to danger
to whales in the St. Lawrence river.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese)