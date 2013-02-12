TransCanada profit falls on lower earnings from power business

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 12 TransCanada Corp, Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit due to lower earnings from its power business and reduced contributions from some natural gas pipelines.
Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$306 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$376 million, or 53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most unusual items, fell 13 percent to C$318 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$365 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
TransCanada is seeking U.S. approval for the $5.3 billion Keystone XL pipeline to the United States from Alberta. The approval has been pending for four and a half years.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.