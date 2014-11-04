TransCanada's profit beats estimates

Nov 4 TransCanada Corp , Canada's No.2 pipeline company, posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped higher earnings from its Keystone and Mexican pipelines.

Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$457 million ($400 million), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$481 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose to C$450 million from C$447 million. They were flat on a per share basis, at 63 Canadian cents, above the average analyst estimate of 61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (1 US dollar = 1.1410 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Ted Kerr)