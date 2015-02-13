UPDATE 3-TransCanada profit beats estimates, boosts dividend

(Adds quote from executive, details on Upland capacity)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Feb 13 TransCanada Corp
, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported on
Friday a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit, driven
mainly by increased earnings from its Canadian operations.
The Calgary-based company, which operates oil and gas
pipelines across North America, also said it has not yet seen
any impact from the plunge in crude prices on its new and
proposed oil pipeline projects.
"We haven't had any impact from the decline in the commodity
price," said Paul Miller, TransCanada's president of liquid
pipelines, on a conference call with investors. "The shippers
who have signed up for these pipes are still fully behind us."
TransCanada is the company behind the $8 billion Keystone XL
pipeline and is also developing the C$12 billion ($9.6 billion)
Energy East line, which would connect the Alberta oil sands to
refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada.
The company said on Friday that it is moving ahead with its
C$600 million Upland pipeline, which will carry 70,000
barrels-per-day from various source points in North Dakota,
Alberta and Saskatchewan and connect those volumes with Energy
East.
TransCanada also boosted its quarterly dividend by 8 percent
to 52 Canadian cents per share, up from 48 Canadian cents in the
last four quarters. Shares closed down 2.2 percent at C$57.23 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Comparable earnings from TransCanada's cross-country
Canadian Mainline pipeline, which carries natural gas from
Empress, Alberta to Ontario, jumped 30 percent to C$396 million
in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Comparable earnings from its Keystone pipeline system jumped
47 percent to C$294 million, buoyed in part by the first year of
oil shipments on the Gulf Coast extension, which is the southern
leg of the Keystone XL project.
TransCanada has been awaiting a U.S. presidential permit for
the 1,179-mile (1,897 km) northern leg of Keystone XL for more
than six years. It got final passage from the Republican-led
U.S. Congress earlier this week on a bill to approve the
pipeline. The bill next goes to President Barack Obama, who has
vowed to veto it.
Net income attributable to shareholders was C$458 million,
or 65 Canadian cents, compared with C$420 million, or 59 cents a
share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, TransCanada earned 72
Canadian cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of
61 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. The company said revenue rose 12 percent to C$2.62
billion.
($1 = 1.2445 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Sneha
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Meredith Mazzilli and Bernard Orr)