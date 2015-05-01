Pipeline operator TransCanada's net profit falls on derivatives

May 1 TransCanada Corp ,
Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 6.1 percent
fall in quarterly net profit, hurt by derivative losses.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$387
million ($320 million), or 55 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31, from C$412 million, or 58 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings rose about 10 percent to C$465 million
as a strong performance by the company's Keystone System,
Eastern Canadian Power and U.S. Power units helped to offset
depressed power prices.
($1 = 1.2101 Canadian dollars)
