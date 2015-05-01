UPDATE 3-TransCanada profit lifted by U.S. pipeline operations

(Adds CEO comments on Energy East, updates share close)
By Julie Gordon
May 1 TransCanada Corp, Canada's second
largest pipeline operator, reported a 10 percent rise in
comparable earnings, helped by the positive impact of a stronger
U.S. dollar on its U.S. pipeline operations and profits at its
power businesses.
TransCanada, the company behind the C$8 billion ($6.6
billion) Keystone XL and C$12 billion Energy East pipelines,
also said demand for new long haul infrastructure remains
strong, despite the plunge in the oil price in the last year.
The Calgary-based company continues to mull alternative
sites for a second oil export port for its Energy East project
and the cost of the 4,600-kilometer (2,858-mile) line could be
impacted depending on where, or even if, a second export port is
built, chief executive Russ Girling said on Friday.
"Where that terminal will be, if there is a terminal - will
all have implications on costs," Girling told reporters at the
company's annual general meeting in Calgary, noting that it was
too early to reevaluate Energy East's price tag.
Girling added that the pipeline, which would carry crude oil
from the Alberta oil sands to refineries and an export port in
Eastern Canada, could face additional cost pressures as it moves
into detailed engineering, rerouting and mitigation work.
On the natural gas project side, TransCanada said it expects
permit decisions in the second quarter on two natural gas
pipeline plans that will serve proposed liquefied natural gas
terminals on Canada's Pacific Coast.
The pipelines, one that would ship gas to a Petronas-led
LNG project near Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and
the other serving a Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG project
near Kitimat, British Columbia, will only be built if the export
terminals go ahead.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose
to C$465 million ($381 million), or 66 Canadian cents a share,
in the first quarter. That compared with C$422 million, or 60
Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
That was in line with the average analyst estimate of 66
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell 6.1 percent to
C$387 million, hurt by hedging losses related to debt.
TransCanada's shares closed up 0.45 percent at C$56.25 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
