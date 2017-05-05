TransCanada's quarterly profit more than doubles

May 5 TransCanada Corp's quarterly
profit more than doubled, as Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator
incurred lower charges.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose
to C$643 million ($467 million), or 74 Canadian cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$252 million,
or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included about C$48 million in charges,
mainly related to the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group.
The year-ago quarter included charges of about C$211 million,
mainly related to the termination of Alberta power purchase
agreements.
Revenue rose 35.5 percent to C$3.39 billion.
($1 = 1.3775 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)