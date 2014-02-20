TransCanada CEO says Nebraska Keystone ruling a 'solvable problem'

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Transcanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday a Nebraska court ruling voiding Nebraska state approval for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline is a "solvable problem" that is unlikely to affect the U.S. government's process for reaching a final decision on the line.
Girling said on a conference call that the ruling on Wednesday, in which Nebraska's District Court of Lancaster County voided state approval of the Keystone XL project, would not affect the current 90-day National Interest Determination process being carried out by the U.S. State Department.
The court ruling is being appealed by Nebraska's attorney-general, and Girling said his company remains committed to building Keystone XL.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.