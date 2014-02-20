TransCanada CEO says Nebraska Keystone ruling a 'solvable problem'

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Transcanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday a Nebraska court ruling voiding Nebraska state approval for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline is a "solvable problem" that is unlikely to affect the U.S. government's process for reaching a final decision on the line.

Girling said on a conference call that the ruling on Wednesday, in which Nebraska's District Court of Lancaster County voided state approval of the Keystone XL project, would not affect the current 90-day National Interest Determination process being carried out by the U.S. State Department.

The court ruling is being appealed by Nebraska's attorney-general, and Girling said his company remains committed to building Keystone XL.