CORRECTED-Canada energy regulator engineers investigated by industry group

(Corrects paragraph five to show audit had been scheduled, not
prompted by allegations)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA, March 25 Senior engineers at Canada's
energy regulator are under investigation by their professional
association over their probe of alleged safety code violations
at TransCanada Corp, Canada's second largest pipeline
operator.
The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists
of Alberta (APEGA) confirmed to Reuters it is investigating some
of its members who work at the National Energy Board (NEB).
The engineers had been investigating allegations of natural
gas pipeline safety-code violations at TransCanada, brought to
light by a whistleblower.
The same whistleblower, a former TransCanada employee who
left the company in September 2014, told Reuters he complained
to the engineering association because he thought the regulator
was not moving quickly enough to deal with the allegations.
The pipeline operator's safety practices previously came
under scrutiny in 2012 over concerns raised by another former
employee. These concerns prompted the NEB to modify a scheduled
audit so that it could investigate the complaints. The audit,
released in February 2014, confirmed some of those complaints
and called on the company to address weaknesses in such areas as
risk assessment, inspection and management review.
The probes also coincide with a parliamentary debate on new
pipeline safety legislation, in which the official opposition
and environmental groups have criticized the regulator, saying
it is too close to the industry it oversees.
APEGA, the self-regulatory professional group for Alberta
engineers, said it normally refrained from commenting on ongoing
investigations to protect the privacy of its members.
"We felt that in a situation where the public interest is
deemed to be paramount to privacy - they're both very important
and we have to weigh those and balance them - that we're making
that exception," said Philip Mulder, an APEGA spokesman.
Mulder said the investigation could take months. If the
investigators confirmed the complaints, they could recommend
setting up a disciplinary committee to determine how to resolve
the issues.
The association did not disclose the names of the engineers
being investigated.
The regulator confirmed that it was also conducting its own
internal review about its response to the whistleblower's
allegations, but would not provide details.
In a letter previously reviewed by Reuters, which the
regulator has sent to the whistleblower, the NEB confirmed it
learned of the allegations in March 2014 and was taking them
"very seriously," but that it had not flagged any immediate
safety concerns.
TransCanada has said that it did not see any of the
allegations representing either an immediate or long term threat
to the public or its assets. It declined to comment on the
engineering association's investigation.
"What I can say is that we share the NEB's focus on
protecting the safety of the public, our workers and the
environment," said spokesman Davis Sheremata.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Tomasz Janowski)