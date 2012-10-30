版本:
中国
2012年 10月 30日

TransCanada says Ravenswood power plant not damaged by Sandy

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 30 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday that its 2,480 megawatt Ravenswood Generating Facility in the New York borough of Queens was undamaged by Hurricane Sandy.

The company also said that its hydroelectric plants in New England were also undamaged by the storm.

