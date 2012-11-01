Energy regulator to audit TransCanada operations

Nov 1 Canada's federal energy regulator will
conduct a wide audit of TransCanada Corp, Canada's
largest pipeline operator, including areas such as management
review, personnel training and risk assessment, according to a
regulatory letter.
The National Energy Board's decision comes after a
TransCanada employee alleged in May that the company did not
comply with technical standards and procedures.
The Board had previously sent a letter dated Oct. 11 to
TransCanada regarding the employee allegations, in which it
stated that the technical violations did not pose an immediate
threat to people or environment.
However, in a follow-up letter dated Oct. 30 posted on the
regulator's website, the Board said its audit would cover all
regulated subsidiaries of the company, including TransCanada
Keystone Pipeline GP Ltd.()
The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline ships crude
oil to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Canada.
The Board will also review the company's operating systems
in normal and abnormal conditions, and corrective actions.
TransCanada officials were unavailable for comment outside
regular business hours.