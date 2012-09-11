CORRECTED-BRIEF-Transcept Pharma, Purdue Pharma file action against Novel

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
(Corrects headline to say Transcept and Purdue filed action alleging patent infringement by Novel Labs. They received a Paragraph IV notice letter from Novel on July 31, which was reported earlier)
Sept 11 Sept 11 Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Transcept pharmaceuticals Inc joined Purdue Pharmaceutical products, Purdue Pharma L.P. in filing action against Novel - SEC filing * Action alleging infringement of the '628 patent' and seeking injunctive and other relief against Novel. * Commencement of the action automatically stays FDA approval of the Novel ANDA until January 2015 (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.