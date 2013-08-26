Transco natgas pipeline to increase capacity to some customers

NEW YORK Aug 26 Williams Cos Inc's Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co unit, known as Transco, will boost available capacity to secondary customers on its natural gas pipeline on Tuesday, the company said in an Internet posting on Monday.

Transco will increase the current availability of "interruptible transportation service" at a compressor station in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, by 100,000 dekatherms per day.

Customers pay less for service that can be interrupted by the operator when the pipeline is overbooked than those with firm service.

"Based on projected system utilization, we estimate that additional interruptible transportation services can be made available without impacting our ability to meet our primary firm service obligations," a Williams spokesman said.

Transco will allow up to 350,000 dekatherms per day of interruptible transportation through station 515 in the northeastern Pennsylvania county, up from 250,000, it said in the online posting.

Cash prices for next-day delivery at Transco Zone 6, the New York citygate, rose by 21 cents to $3.68 per million British thermal units as rising temperatures were expected to stoke gas-fired electricity demand for air conditioning.