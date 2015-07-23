Commodities shipper Trans Coastal Supply Co files for bankruptcy

| CHICAGO, July 23
CHICAGO, July 23 Commodities shipper Trans
Coastal Supply Company Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on
Thursday citing more than $28 million in unsecured debt,
according to a court filing.
Its trade debt included over $12.1 million to CHS Inc
, the largest U.S. farmer-owned cooperative, and $3
million to grain handler and ethanol maker The Andersons Inc
, according to the filing seen by Reuters. Other
creditors included ethanol company Green Plains Inc and
commodities trader Cargill Inc.
Trans Coastal President Pamela Moses, when reached for a
statement on the bankruptcy, declined to provide an immediate
comment. The company's attorney did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The Decatur, Illinois-based company, which ships grain and
other agricultural products such as the ethanol byproduct
distillers dried grains (DDGS) in containers to overseas buyers,
is currently facing civil litigation from two of its creditors
in U.S. district courts in Illinois and New York.
Evergreen Line is suing Trans Coastal for nearly $460,000
for unpaid ocean freight and other shipping-related charges and
JD Heiskell Holdings LLC is suing the company for nearly $1.6
million for failure and refusal to make payment on "tens of
thousands of tons of DDGS," according to court filings.
A third creditor, Gavilon Ingredients LLC, owned by Japanese
trading house Marubeni Corp, filed a civil lawsuit last
year in state court. The case was moved to federal court and
dismissed without prejudice this spring.
Late last year, Trans Coastal was among several grain
exporters that sued seed company Syngenta AG over
sales of a genetically modified corn variety that was rejected
for import by China.
The case is U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of
Illinois, Case No: 15-71147.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer and P.J. Huffstutter;
Editing by Andrew Hay)