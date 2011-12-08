UPDATE 1-Transcontinental posts lower Q4 profit

BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Dec 8 Transcontinental Inc, Canada's biggest commercial printer, reported a lower quarterly profit hurt by lower printing volumes and a goodwill impairment charge.
For the fourth quarter, net income applicable to participating shares fell 82 percent to C$8.0 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, from C$44.5 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which started printing Canada's leading daily The Globe and Mail since October last year in a contract worth C$1.7 billion, also recorded a goodwill impairment charge of C$52.2 million.
Adjusted net income applicable to participating shares fell 4 percent to 74 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter fell 3.4 percent to C$537.5 million.
Shares of Transcontinental were trading down 1.7 percent to C$11.46 in afternoon trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage: