UPDATE 1-Commercial aerospace demand boosts TransDigm Q3; ups FY view

* Q3 adj EPS $1.21 vs est $1.11
* Q3 rev up 52 pct
* Sees FY EPS $2.98-$3.06, rev $1.19-$1.2bln
Aug 9 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised
its full-year outlook to reflect an improving commercial
aerospace market.
TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered
aircraft components, said the commercial aerospace revenue is
strong in both the after-market and original equipment
manufacturer markets while defense revenue remains soft.
It forecast full-year earnings of $2.98-$3.06 a share, up
from its prior view of $2.76-$2.91 a share. On an adjusted
basis, the company expects earnings of 4.22-$4.30 a share.
The company also raised its outlook for revenue from
continuing operations to $1.19-$1.20 billion from its prior view
of $1.18-$1.19 billion.
TransDigm reported third-quarter earnings from continuing
operations of $58.4 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $44
million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 a share for the
quarter ended July 2. Sales rose 52 percent to $325.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 a
share, excluding items, on revenue of $321.3 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Cleveland-based company closed at $73.83
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)