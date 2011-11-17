UPDATE 1-TransDigm Q4 beats Wall Street view

* Q4 adj EPS $1.45 vs est $1.24
* Sales $343 mln vs est $331 mln
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.35-$5.67 vs est $5.44
Nov 17 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm
Group Inc posted stronger-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by higher demand from the commercial aerospace
market.
TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered
aircraft components, said it expects 2012 adjusted earnings of
$5.35-$5.67 per share, on sales of $1.43-$1.47 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.44 per
share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
July-September net income rose to $67.4 million, or $1.26 a
share, from $50.6 million, or 96 cents a share, a year ago. On
an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.45 a share.
Sales rose 54 percent to $343 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.24 per share
on revenue of $331 million.
Shares of the Cleveland-based company closed at $97.12 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)