公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四

New Issue-TransDigm sells $550 mln in notes

Oct 11 TransDigm Inc on Wednesday sold
$550 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million. 
    UBS, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: TRANSDIGM

AMT $550 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 418.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

