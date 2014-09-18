版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB announces trading halt in Transeuro Energy Corp

Sept 18 NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB:

* Announces trading halt in Transeuro Energy Corp

* Says trading has been halted as the shares were halted on Oslo Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/XIo7pP

