2014年 9月 24日

BRIEF-Transeuro Energy to be delisted from Oslo Axess from Oct. 15

Sept 24 Transeuro Energy Corp

* Says Transeuro Energy to be delisted from Oslo Axess

* Says last day of trading on Oslo Axess will be Oct. 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
