Former Citi CEO Pandit invests in payments firm Transferwise

LONDON Oct 6 Former Citigroup Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit has taken a stake in London-based
currency transfer startup Transferwise, adding to his portfolio
of financial technology investments.
"Thrilled to welcome Vikram Pandit, previously CEO of Citi
to join TransferWise as an investor," Transferwise co-founder
Kristo Kaarmann tweeted on Tuesday.
Transferwise said Pandit invested during its $58 million
fundraising in January, but it declined to say how much he put
in.
That fundraising valued the four-year-old online money
transfer group at about $1 billion. Other investors include
Silicon Valley venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and
British billionaire Richard Branson.
Transferwise said this year's fundraising helped it expand
globally, including opening U.S. offices. It plans to launch in
Australia in the next few months, and now has 400 staff.
Pandit was Citigroup CEO from 2007 and steered it through
the financial crisis until he resigned in October 2012.
He has previously invested in Orchard, which helps
institutional investors buy loans originated by marketplace
lenders; Dataminr, which analyses tweets and other data to alert
finance professionals; bitcoin payment processor Coinbase; and
online student lender CommonBond.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by William Hardy)