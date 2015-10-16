Transfirst Holdings files for IPO

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 Payments processor Transfirst Holdings Corp, owned by buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, filed for an initial public offering on Friday.
The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TF", according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO.
The company gave a nominal IPO size of $100 million in the filing. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.