中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 19:15 BJT

Canada's TransForce to buy truckload transport company for $310 mln

June 2 Canadian trucking company TransForce Inc said it would buy truckload transport and logistics company Transport America for $310 million, including debt, from private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison Inc.

Transport America's network includes 12 terminals in the United States, TransForce said in a statement. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
