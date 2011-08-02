UPDATE 3-Package & courier buys to deliver growth at TransForce

* Q2 adj EPS C$0.29 vs est C$0.24
* Q2 revenue up 31 pct at C$650.8 mln vs est C$664.8 mln
* Says less-than-truckload market to remain challenging
Aug 2 TransForce Inc is eyeing more
acquisitions in the high-margin package and courier space to
drive growth, as the Canadian trucker continues to move away
from its traditional business of small freight shipping.
The company, which posted a second-quarter profit
that beat market expectations, is looking for takeover targets
to add to its Dynamex business. It bought Texas-based Dynamex
for about $248 million to boost its courier operations, late
last year.
"Dynamex has a bright future over there (U.S.) in terms of
growing revenue organically, and sometime in 2012, we'll grow
through some acquisition as soon as we have a solid base in the
United States," Chief Executive Alain Bedard said in a
conference call.
TransForce has traditionally grown through
acquisitions, like Dynamex, and has also been benefiting from
rising demand for energy services, which has spurred a run of
market-beating profits for over two years.
Many truckers faced declining demand for small freight
shipping during the recession, forcing companies like TransForce
and Contrans Group Inc to reshape their businesses and
shift their focus to other niche services like waste management
and courier delivery.
TransForce's package and courier sales more than
doubled to C$225.3 million, making it the largest contributor to
revenue, as a result of the Dynamex acquisition, and volume
increases at its parcel delivery units Canpar and ATS Retail
Solutions.
A rise in drilling activity in the Alberta oil sands, as
well as last year's acquisition of Speedy Heavy Hauling assets,
drove up revenue from TransForce's energy services segment 27
percent.
Trucking peer Mullen group also posted
market-topping quarterly results last week, helped by higher oil
prices, which have boosted demand for energy-related
transportation services in western Canada.
However, TransForce's revenue came in at C$650.8
million, missing market estimates, as a result of a 12 percent
drop in less-than-truckload (LTL), or small freight sales.
"Clearly, in the North American trucking industry,
LTL remains the slowest recovering segment. Pricing has remained
depressed and service capacity has not yet adjusted to demand,"
CEO Bedard said, adding that he sees stability in freight
volumes by early next year.
TransForce also bought Toronto-based Concord Transportation
Inc, a cross border freight and small cargo shipping carrier, to
add to its ATS parcel delivery unit on Monday. Bedard said the
deal valued Concord at less than $10 million.
For April-June, the company earned 29 Canadian cents a
share, excluding items, topping analysts' forecast of 24
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of TransForce, which currently has a market
capitalisation of about $1.4 billion, have gained almost 40
percent in value in the past one year. They were almost flat at
C$13.89 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Viraj Nair)