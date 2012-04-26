UPDATE 2-Trucker TransForce profit doubles on courier

* Raises quarterly dividend to C$0.13
* Package and courier unit rev up 92 pct at C$285.8 mln
April 26 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc's
quarterly profit more than doubled, helped partly by
robust performance at its package and courier unit, sending its
shares up 7 percent to a more than five-year high.
Package and courier unit revenue nearly doubled to C$285.8
million during the first quarter.
TransForce is selectively acquiring companies allowing it to
build some very high value-added services that will contribute
to bottomline, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter
Spracklin.
The company bought the domestic business of DHL Express
Canada for C$25 million last year.
It acquired certain assets of Peak USA Energy Services Ltd
for more than C$10 million in April to bolster its energy
services unit.
Spracklin said overall trucking industry is fairly flattish
in its outlook with not much room for pricing and volume growth.
The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 13
percent to 13 Canadian cents per share.
For the January-March quarter, TransForce's net income rose
to C$30.2 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$14.9
million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 25 Canadian cents
per share. Revenue rose 40 percent to C$788.2 million.
Rival Mullen Group Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent
jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.
TransForce, which is valued at $1.68 billion, last posted a
loss in 2007.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's shares, which have
risen about 54 percent in the last six months, were up 4 percent
at C$17.99 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They
touched a high of C$18.57.